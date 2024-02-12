(LISTEN): “Missouri Times” publisher Scott Faughn appears on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

“Missouri Times” publisher Scott Faughn has long said that the Missouri Republican Party’s base is in rural outstate Missouri, or as he calls it, Missourah. Mr. Faughn will speak at next Monday’s Cole County Lincoln Days event in Jefferson City, which starts at 5 pm at the Capital Plaza Hotel. Mr. Faughn joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that he’ll be emphasizing rural Missouri GOP values during his speech. Faughn also addressed a “Missouri Independent” article this morning which says two House Republicans who had called for Missouri House Speaker Dean Plocher (R-Des Deres) to resign were until last week the only Republicans without any of their bills referred to committee. Faughn tells listeners that it’s not surprising to him and that former House Speaker Bob Griffin (D-Cameron) wouldn’t have referred bills to committee, if a House member had called for his resignation. Faughn also discussed the importance of the federal reimbursement allowance (FRA) extension this year. FRA is a key funding mechanism for Missouri Medicaid: