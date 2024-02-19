Columbia-based Veterans United wants to purchase former IBM building

The largest private employer in Columbia/Boone County wants to purchase the former IBM building on Columbia’s Lemone Industrial drive.

Columbia’s city council is scheduled to vote on a bill tonight to approve the $8.1 million sale to VU, which began in Columbia in 2002 with four employees. It’s now the third-largest employer in Columbia/Boone County and the largest private employer, with 3,474 employees, according the 2023 statistics from Columbia Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI).

City manager De’Carlon Seewood is recommending that the council approve the sale. The nine-acre site includes the 93,000 square feet building. It includes 721 parking spaces, 802 cubicles, 26 team rooms and a 32-seat training room. It also includes a 4,000 square foot tornado storm shelter, which IBM built.