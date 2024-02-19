(LISTEN): Former Boone County clerk Taylor Burks announces congressional run on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Eight-term U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth) will be retiring in December, after 16 years on Capitol Hill. Missouri’s new third congressional district includes Columbia south of Broadway, Ashland, Hartsburg, Fulton, Boonville, California, Kingdom City, Holts Summit, Jefferson City, Linn and New Florence. It also includes Wentzville and O’Fallon. Former Boone County clerk Taylor Burks announced his run to try to replace Congressman Luetkemeyer, during a live interview on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this morning. Mr. Burks tells listeners that he’s the only candidate who’s looking at this race from mid-Missouri, and that the district should be represented by someone from central Missouri. State Sen. Mary Elizabeth Coleman (R-Arnold) and former State Sen. Bob Onder (R-Lake St. Louis) are also running. Mr. Burks criticized the redistricting process that drew the new boundaries, saying central Missouri “got sliced up by some jokers in Jefferson City.” National security is a top priority for Mr. Burks, who’s a veteran. He’s also touting transportation, saying service roads along I-70 from St. Louis to Columbia literally run out and that must change: