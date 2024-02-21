Governor orders more Guardsmen to the border. One former Guardsman is pushing tougher immigration laws for Missouri

Governor Parson orders more National Guardsmen and State Troopers to Texas,

Jim Schulte is no stranger to military service on the Mexican border. The Callaway County State Rep. retired as the State Command Sergeant Major of the Missouri National Guard. He supports a bill that mirrors some of restrictions spelled out in a measure first drafted in Texas …

Schulte was part of the Missouri Guard contingent that previously served along the border.

The Guard confirms 250 soldiers from Festus and Harrisonville are already stationed on the border assisting the Border Patrol. More could be on the way.