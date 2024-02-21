Veterans United purchase of massive IBM building in Columbia gets green light from council

Columbia’s city council has approved the sale of the massive former IBM building on LeMone Industrial drive to the largest private employer in Columbia/Boone County.

The council voted this week to approve the $8.1 million sale to Veterans United, which is the nation’s number one VA home loan purchase lender. Veterans United currently has 3,474 employees, according to 2023 numbers from Columbia Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI).

The nine-acre site is across Lemone Industrial from Gates and is also near CenturyLink. The 83,000 square feet building includes 721 parking spaces, 802 cubicles, 26 team rooms and a 32-seat training room. It also includes a tornado storm shelter, which IBM built.