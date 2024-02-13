Huge crowds expected for Wednesday’s Chiefs Super Bowl parade and victory rally

Weather is expected to be perfect for tomorrow (Wednesday) morning’s Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade in the City of Fountains.

Temperatures will be around 60 when the parade begins tomorrow morning at 11 at Kansas City’s Grand and 6th streets. It will head south to Pershing road, turn west on Pershing and end at Union Station, where a victory rally will take place.

Crowds are expected to be huge, and the Kansas City Sports Commission is urging Chiefs fans to carpoool. Television station KMBC reports the city council has authorized the Greater Kansas City Sports Commission to spend nearly $1-million on the event.

The Chiefs beat the 49ers 25-22 in overtime Sunday night to capture their third Super Bowl title in five years.