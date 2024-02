It’s our final day of the KWOS Missouri Credit Union Miracles for Kids Radiothon

The 18th annual KWOS Missouri Credit Union Miracles for Kids Radiothon to benefit MU Health Care’s Children’s Hospital in Columbia wraps up TODAY. The radiothon runs until 6 pm.

Last year’s radiothon raised a record 260-thousand dollars. Kristen Frische says all of the money raised will remain in mid-Missouri at Columbia’s Children’s hospital.

To donate go to KWOS. com.