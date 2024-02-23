Columbia’s retiring city manager and former parks director Griggs to reflect on career Saturday on 939 the Eagle

Columbia deputy city manager and former parks and recreation director Mike Griggs will retire from the city on April 12, after 37 years of service to Columbia. Mr. Griggs is in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

City manager De’Carlon Seewood praises Mr. Griggs’ service, commitment and dedication. Mr. Seewood says Mike Griggs has demonstrated that he’s passionate about making Columbia a better place. Mr. Griggs will join host Fred Parry in-studio from 7-8 tomorrow (Saturday) morning on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable.”

Griggs says the parks and recreation industry has become a powerful engine for economic activity. He describes the Gans Creek cross country course as a world-class facility. Mr. Griggs says he’s had many great days in Columbia government, but he’ll also talk about his worst day, which happened in 2011. That’s the day Columbia Parks and Recreation employee William Bell died in an accident while working on the MKT trail.