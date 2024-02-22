It’s the KWOS Missouri Credit Union Miracles for Kids Radiothon!

TODAY and Friday is the 18th annual KWOS Missouri Credit Union Miracles for Kids Radiothon to benefit children and adolescents at Columbia’s MU Health Care Children’s Hospital. Radiothon airs on KWOS both days live from 6 am to 6 pm, along with other mid-Missouri Zimmer radio stations.

Last year’s radiothon raised a record 260-thousand dollars. You’ll hear from numerous miracle kids and families, with some familiar names and some new names and faces as well….

That’s Kristin Frische. The Missouri Credit Union Miracles for Kids Radiothon raises money to cover the cost of lifesaving equipment and to support program needs at the hospital. Every dollar stays in mid-Missouri.

You’ll be able to donate by phone and online, thanks to the Big O Tires phone bank and A-1 Containers.