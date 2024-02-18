18th annual 939 the Eagle Missouri Credit Union Miracles for Kids Radiothon is underway

You’ll smile, you’ll laugh and you’ll cry over the next two days, with the emotional stories you’ll hear during the 18th annual 939 the Eagle Missouri Credit Union Miracles for Kids Radiothon .

All proceeds remain in mid-Missouri and benefit children and adolescents at Columbia’s MU Health Care Children’s Hospital, which is mid-Missouri’s Children’s Miracle Network hospital. Radiothon airs today (Thursday) and tomorrow live from 6 am to 6 pm on the Eagle, along with four other Zimmer mid-Missouri stations.

Last year’s radiothon raised a record $260,000. You’ll be hearing from numerous Miracle families over the next two days, as they share inspiring stories about health and healing. You’ll also hear from MU Health Care executives, who plan to integrate Children’s Hospital into the central hospital Columbia campus in June.

The 18th annual 939 the Eagle Missouri Credit Union Miracles for Kids Radiothon raises money to cover the cost of lifesaving equipment and to support program needs at the hospital. MU Health Care’s Children’s Hospital is the only facility in mid-Missouri that offers urgent transport services, child life and music therapy and neonatal and pediatric intensive care units.

You’ll be able to donate both days by phone and online, thanks to the Big O Tires phonebank and A-1 Containers.