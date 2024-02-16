Listen to KWOS Live
Lawmakers expect Chiefs shooting to fuel new gun control legislation

You can bet the deadly shooting at the Chiefs parade will prompt a new round of potential gun control bills at the State Capitol. Republican Senator Bill Eigel knows the Democrats will try again this session …

In past years Columbia State Rep. David Tyson – Smith filed a bill that sought to block anyone under the age of 20 from buying or selling a semi- or fully automatic firearm. The bill failed.

Tyson – Smith and his daughter were inside Kansas City’s Union Station and had to run for cover during Wednesday’s shooting.

