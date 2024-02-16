UPDATE: Mid-Missouri’s Callaway and Montgomery counties added to NWS’ winter weather advisory

A winter weather advisory is now in effect for Columbia, Boone County and multiple counties in the 939 the Eagle mid-Missouri listening area.

Audrain, Callaway, Montgomery, Monroe and Randolph counties are also covered by the winter weather advisory, which includes residents in Fulton, Mexico, Moberly, New Florence and Madison. The advisory started at 3 this morning and continues until 3 pm. The system began as a mix in Columbia at about 3 am. NWS meteorologist Brad Charboneau tells 939 the Eagle that the system will transition to all snow by 7 am, which will impact your morning commute. He’s expected Boone County to receive one to three inches of snow, with Moberly and Mexico receiving two to four inches.

Mr. Charboneau expects Jefferson City to receive more of a mix.