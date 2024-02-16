Listen to KWOS Live
UPDATE: Mid-Missouri’s Callaway and Montgomery counties added to NWS’ winter weather advisory

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis has issued a winter weather advisory for much of the 939 the Eagle listening area (February 15, 2024 graphic courtesy of NWS St. Louis Twitter)

A winter weather advisory is now in effect for Columbia, Boone County and multiple counties in the 939 the Eagle mid-Missouri listening area.

Audrain, Callaway, Montgomery, Monroe and Randolph counties are also covered by the winter weather advisory, which includes residents in Fulton, Mexico, Moberly, New Florence and  Madison. The advisory started at 3 this morning and continues until 3 pm. The system began as a mix in Columbia at about 3 am. NWS meteorologist Brad Charboneau tells 939 the Eagle that the system will transition to all snow by 7 am, which will impact your morning commute. He’s expected Boone County to receive one to three inches of snow, with Moberly and Mexico receiving two to four inches.

Mr. Charboneau expects Jefferson City to receive more of a mix.

