LGBTQ and proposed coffee shop bills on Columbia’s city council agenda tonight

Columbia’s city council will first-read bills tonight involving a proposed new 7Brew coffee restaurant near Raising Canes on South Providence and another expressing support for Columbia’s LGBTQ community.

7Brew wants to build their new drive-up coffee shop between Raising Canes and Custom Complete Automotive. The application says the restaurant is “principally focused on the sale of coffee.” The proposed new 7Brew would be 940 square feet and would also include an inside order counter for walk-up customers. Columbia’s planning and zoning commission did not make a recommendation, after their 4-4 tie vote.

The proposed new coffee shot is in a heavily-traveled area. It’s across Providence from the Columbia Chamber of Commerce. The city council packet says the proposed site has been vacant since 1968.

The council is also set to first-read a four-page bill tonight that would declare Columbia as a safe haven for free speech and expression for all. The bill would express support for Columbia’s LGBTQ community. The proposal says that the city of Columbia “recognizes the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion when it comes to being a competitive employer, building a strong local economy and enriching the community to be better than the sum of its parts, as well as recognizing LGBTQ people have long contributed to the rich history and social fabric or Columbia and this country.”

The Mizzou Democratic Socialists of America have called on Columbia’s city council to approve a sanctuary city ordinance to protect its LGBTQ citizens.