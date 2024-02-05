(LISTEN): State Sen. Mike Bernskoetter (R-Jefferson City) appears on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri’s governor is proposing a 3.2 percent pay raise for state employees. State employee pay is a top priority for State Sen. Mike Bernskoetter (R-Jefferson City), whose district includes Cole County. More than 14,000 state employees work in Cole County, making state government Jefferson City’s largest employer. Senator Bernskoetter joined us live this morning on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, and is optimistic about the pay plan. Senator Bernskoetter also expresses frustration with the Senate Freedom Caucus and recent filibusters. He tells listeners that pretend to be more conservative than the rest of the Senate GOP members. While Republicans have a 24-10 supermajority in the Missouri Senate, GOP infighting has been causing issues since last session: