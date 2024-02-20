(LISTEN): Jefferson City Mayor Ron Fitzwater discusses COU’s importance and Congressman Luetkemeyer on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Columbia Regional Airport (COU) manager Michael Parks travels to Arizona next week to meet with American and other airlines about additional service from COU. Mr. Parks confirms one of the issues he and Columbia Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) president Stacey Button will be discussing is service from COU to Charlotte. Mr. Parks tells 939 the Eagle that he’s optimistic. Jefferson City Mayor Ron Fitzwater joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that he’s pleased with that news. Mayor Fitzwater says COU is huge for Jefferson City. He notes while the Jefferson City Memorial airport is Missouri’s sixth-busiest, it does not provide passenger air service. Mayor Fitzwater tells listeners that he has moved all of his flights to COU, rather than having to fly out of St. Louis or Kansas City. During the show, Mayor Fitzwater also recapped last night’s Cole County Lincoln Days in Jefferson City, where retiring U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth) was honored. Mayor Fitzwater tells listeners that Congressman Luetkemeyer has done a great job of representing Jefferson City and mid-Missouri on Capitol Hill: