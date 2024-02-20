Mizzou battles #5 Tennessee in Columbia tonight

The Missouri Tiger men’s basketball team aims for its first conference victory of the season tonight when it hosts #5 Tennessee at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.

Tipoff is at 6. The first 2,000 fans will receive a throwback hat. Mizzou is 8-17 overall and 0-12 in the Southeastern Conference. That’s despite having four players who average double figures: Sean East (16), Tamar Bates (14), Noah Carter (11.5) and Nick Honor (11).

It’s Mizzou’s first home game in ten days.

The #5 Volunteers are 19-6 overall and 9-3 in the SEC. The Vols are coached by Rick Barnes and they have one of the top players in the nation in guard Dalton Knecht, who’s averaging 25 points a game in conference play. Coach Barnes likes to set up screens for Knecht, who shoots well from beyond the arc. He’s scored 292 points in the past 11 games. Tennessee also features two freshmen who starred at Link Academy in southwest Missouri’s Branson: Cameron Carr and Cade Phillips.

You can listen to tonight’s game on the Central Bank Tiger Radio Network from Zimmer sister stations KTGR (FM 100.5) and KCMQ (FM 96.7), with Chris Gervino.