Man accused in drunken boating crash at the ‘Lake’ has a summer trial date

A man from the state of California now has a trial date after crashing a boat into a house at the Lake of the Ozarks last summer.

Adam Ramirez, of Huntington Beach, California will go to trial in August.

The late night July crash injured 8 people in the boat .. many of them seriously.

Investigators say Ramirez was drunk and speeding.

