(LISTEN): Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) discusses 2024 session on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) expresses frustration with the Senate Freedom Caucus, saying they “bloviated” on the Senate floor before essentially taking a deal he offered them two weeks ago. Pro Tem Rowden joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that he made it clear all along that initiative petition reform would be taken up quickly, once gubernatorial appointments were made. Pro Tem Rowden tells listeners that initiative petition reform and what he describes as education reform may come up next week. Republicans have a 24-10 supermajority in the Missouri Senate. Senator Rowden says he has a good working relationship with Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo (D-Independence). He says Leader Rizzo represents a red district, while Rowden represents a blue district. He expects more partisan debate later this session: