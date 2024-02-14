Mid-Missouri’s Roman Catholic churches holding extra masses today for Ash Wednesday

Today is Ash Wednesday, which is the first day of Lent for the thousands of Roman Catholics who live in mid-Missouri.

Churches are holding numerous masses and services, and Catholics will wear a marking of the cross in ash on their foreheads today. The ashes essentially symbolize mortality and penance.

Columbia’s Our Lady of Lourdes will hold five masses today: 6:30 am, 8 am, noon, 5:30 and 7 pm. Columbia’s Newman Center will hold six masses today: 7 am, noon, 4 pm at Jesse Hall, and then at 5, 7 and 9 pm. Jefferson City’s St. Peter Catholic Church next to the Missouri Capitol plans four masses today: 8 am, 10 am, 12:03 pm and 7 pm.