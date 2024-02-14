Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports
Mid-Missouri’s Roman Catholic churches holding extra masses today for Ash Wednesday

Mid-Missouri’s Roman Catholic churches holding extra masses today for Ash Wednesday

Columbia’s Our Lady of Lourdes church is on Bernadette (file photo courtesy of Our Lady of Lourdes Facebook page)

Today is Ash Wednesday, which is the first day of Lent for the thousands of Roman Catholics who live in mid-Missouri.

Churches are holding numerous masses and services, and Catholics will wear a marking of the cross in ash on their foreheads today. The ashes essentially symbolize mortality and penance.

Columbia’s Our Lady of Lourdes will hold five masses today: 6:30 am, 8 am, noon, 5:30 and 7 pm. Columbia’s Newman Center will hold six masses today: 7 am, noon, 4 pm at Jesse Hall, and then at 5, 7 and 9 pm. Jefferson City’s St. Peter Catholic Church next to the Missouri Capitol plans four masses today: 8 am, 10 am, 12:03 pm and 7 pm.

© Copyright 2024, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer