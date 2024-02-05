Mizzou’s Drinkwitz, Choi praise $62-million donation for Mizzou Athletics

A $62-million donation announced Monday in Columbia is the largest gift commitment ever received by Mizzou Athletics.

Mizzou athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois says the commitment will fund renovations at Memorial Stadium and will support the Department’s Tiger Fund program. Reed-Francois says the donor, who wants to remain anonymous, has designated $50-million to modernize Memorial Stadium, which is where the Tigers play. The money will be used to redevelop the north concourse and other stadium upgrades. Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz says the $62-million dollar donation “speaks to the tremendous loyalty this particular donor has not only for our football program, but all of our student-athletes at Mizzou.” Coach Drinkwitz says creating a game-day experience second to none is their goal, adding that is enhancing the atmosphere at Faurot Field.

Coach Drinkwitz earned 2023 Southeastern Conference coach of the year honors, after Mizzou finished 11-2 and beat Ohio State in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl. The Tigers finished #8 in the national polls.