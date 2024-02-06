Listen to KWOS Live
JCMO senator is fed up with the filibusters

Mike Bernskoetter is getting fed up with the Freedom Caucus. He says the small faction of GOP Senators is playing into the hands of the Democrats by tying up work with the filibusters …

Senator Bill Eigel and members of the Freedom Caucus have used filibusters to tie up work on everything from reform on how to change the State Constitution to confirming appointees made by the Governor.

As for using the so-called ‘nuclear option’ to shut down all debate .. the “P-Q” or Previous Question .. Bernskoetter he hasn’t used that tactic in his 6 – years in the Senate.

 

