More student protests at Lincoln U.

Another round of student protests at Lincoln University. Students protested again yesterday after Vice President of Student Affairs Antoniette “Bonnie” Candia-Bailey took her own life last month.

Students gathered at the Richardson Fine Arts Center during a Founders’ Day event.

Candia-Bailey had gone online to criticize university President John Moseley.

Mosley put himself on administrative leave.

Curators have brought in a law firm to look into personnel issues at the school.