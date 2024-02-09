Should Missouri cut back on the number of State Reps?

Do you or someone in your family work at a Missouri State Government job? One senator wants to cut the size of the Missouri House by about 60 – members …

That’s the Show – Me Institute’s David Stokes.

Opponents of Travis Fitzwater’s constitutional amendment say it would eliminate dozens of legislative staff jobs, something that wouldn’t play well in a ‘company town’ like Jefferson City.

The Senate Resolution would also change term limits and allow legislators to serve up to 16 – years in either chamber.