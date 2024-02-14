Multiple people struck by gunfire at Chiefs’ rally

Kansas City police say two armed suspects are in custody after multiple people were struck by gunfire outside Union Station near the end of the Kansas City Chiefs’ parade and rally Wednesday afternoon. Police wrote on social media that shots were fired about 2 p.m. west of Union Station near the garage and that multiple people were struck. The Associated Press reported that according to fire officials eight to 10 people were injured. Police were asking people to leave the area so first responders could get through to treat victims. Police were also asking any witnesses to please go to the southwest corner of Pershing and Main streets. This is a story in progress and will be updated as information becomes available.