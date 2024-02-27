Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports
NFL Hall of Famer who played for Rams in Jefferson City touting bipartisan cardiac emergency legislation

NFL Hall of Famer who played for Rams in Jefferson City touting bipartisan cardiac emergency legislation

Missouri Governor Mike Parson (R) greets State Sen. Karla Eslinger (R-Wasola) at the bipartisan NIL bill-signing ceremony at Mizzou’s Memorial Stadium. UM System President Dr. Mun Choi looks on (August 15, 2023 file photo courtesy of the governor’s Flickr page)

An NFL Hall of Famer who spent four of his 14 NFL seasons with the St. Louis Rams is at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City this morning to support bipartisan cardiac emergency response plans.

Aeneas Williams, who’s now the pastor of the Spirit Church in St. Louis County, will join State Sen. Karla Eslinger (R-Wasola) and State Sen. Lauren Arthur (D-Kansas City) for this morning’s Statehouse press conference. They’ll be discussing bipartisan legislation to require public schools to develop cardiac emergency response plans.

© Copyright 2024, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer