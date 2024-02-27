NFL Hall of Famer who played for Rams in Jefferson City touting bipartisan cardiac emergency legislation

An NFL Hall of Famer who spent four of his 14 NFL seasons with the St. Louis Rams is at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City this morning to support bipartisan cardiac emergency response plans.

Aeneas Williams, who’s now the pastor of the Spirit Church in St. Louis County, will join State Sen. Karla Eslinger (R-Wasola) and State Sen. Lauren Arthur (D-Kansas City) for this morning’s Statehouse press conference. They’ll be discussing bipartisan legislation to require public schools to develop cardiac emergency response plans.