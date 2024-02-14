Perfect weather expected for Chiefs Super Bowl parade and victory rally

Bright sunshine is expected for this morning’s Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade in downtown Kansas City.

The parade will start at 11 at Grand and 6th streets before heading to Pershing road. It will head west on Pershing and end at Union Station, where a victory rally will take place. Temperatures are expected to be 55 degrees when the parade begins.

Huge crowds are expected to attend, and the Kansas City Sports Commission is urging Chiefs fans to carpool. Kansas City radio station KCUR quotes Mayor Quinton Lucas as saying the city will have at least 600 police officers working the parade route, along with other law enforcement agencies and EMS crews.

The Chiefs beat the 49ers 25-22 in overtime Sunday night to capture their third Super Bowl title in five years.