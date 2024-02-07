Protestors get physical outside a JCMO pro- Israel event

A large group of anti – Israel protestors block entrance to a pro – Israel fundraiser in Jefferson City and even got into scuffles with some people trying to get into the High Street venue last night.

Both Jefferson City Mayor Ron Fitzwater and Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft say they were accosted as they tried to work their way through the big crowd. Ashcroft claims that one protestor attacked him …

’ Wake Up Mid – Missouri guest host Jennifer Bukowsky says she was called names, screamed at and had to go in a back entrance.

A small group of protestors were thrown out of the State Capitol during a speech by an Israeli diplomat earlier in the day.