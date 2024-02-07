(LISTEN): Missouri Secretary of State Ashcroft discusses AIPAC incident and Columbia Willroth complaint on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrated outside an event Tuesday in Jefferson City sponsored by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). Some of the demonstrators held signs saying “Each child of Gaza is our own,” and say genocide is happening in Gaza. They’re calling for a ceasefire. A “Columbia Missourian” photographer captured a photo of an altercation that happened outside the building involving Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. Secretary Ashcroft joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that he was pushed and shoved outside the building when he tried to get in and that one demonstrator tried to knock him to the ground. Ashcroft says he was trying not to fall to the ground and trying to defend himself. He tells listeners that protests in Jefferson City have generally been peaceful, but not this one. “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” guest co-host Jennifer Bukowsky also attended the AIPAC event and tells listeners she was called a “baby killer” and was screamed at by protesters. During the interview, Secretary Ashcroft also outlined his decision to close his investigation into a complaint from a local activist against Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and three council members that involved recent comments during a council meeting from the dais. Activist Anthony Willroth accused the four officials of violating a state statute by expressing their views about a ballot issue from council dais, after Mayor Buffaloe and the council members voiced support during a council meeting for first ward councilman Nick Knoth and opposition to the recall Knoth is facing: