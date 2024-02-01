“The Voice” runner-up country musician Ruby Leigh to be recognized by Missouri Senate today

Her motto is “Don’t let your fears be bigger than your dreams.” 16-year-old Ruby Leigh of eastern Missouri’s Foley captured the nation’s attention in Season 24 of the NBC show “The Voice”, where she finished as the runner-up.

Ms. Leigh has studied stars like Loretta Lynn and has sung with stars like Mickey Gilley, Vince Gill, Pam Tillis, and Johnny Lee. Ruby is traveling from her hometown of Foley to Jefferson City this morning, where she’ll meet with Governor Mike Parson at the Statehouse. The governor is a fan of Ruby’s music. She will also be recognized by State Sen. Travis Fitzwater (R-Holts Summit) and the rest of the Senate sometime after 10 this morning.

Senator Fitzwater’s sprawling district includes Foley.