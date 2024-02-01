UPDATE: Columbia officials have not released name of victim in deadly fire

Columbia firefighters and police are still investigating Tuesday night’s deadly fire on Scott Boulevard.

Columbia firefighters say they were dispatched to the home in the ten block of Scott Boulevard at about 8 Tuesday evening. They found one victim inside the home and removed them to the front yard, where EMS and fire crews provided medical care. Columbia firefighters say the victim suffered critical injuries in the fire and was transported to a local hospital, where the victim later died. Authorities have not released the victim’s name nor gender yet.

The Columbia Fire Marshal’s office and CPD’s investigation is continuing.