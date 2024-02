Voters in southern Boone County’s Ashland have defeated a $40-million ballot measure involving waterworks and sewage.

Ashland voters defeated the measure by a 138-117 vote; a simple majority was needed for passage. Our news partner KMIZ reports the city of Ashland wanted to combine its waterworks and sewage system revenue bonds.

Boone County clerk Brianna Lennon says Ashland has 3,279 registered voters and 258 ballots were cast. That’s a voter turnout of just under eight percent.