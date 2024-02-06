President Choi: Memorial Stadium donation will have a generational impact on Mizzou

The UM System president is ecstatic about a $62-million donation to Mizzou Athletics, which will fund major renovations to Memorial Stadium in Columbia and support the Tiger fund program.

The donor wishes to remain anonymous. UM System President Dr. Mun Choi says the Memorial Stadium improvements will have a generational impact on the university while providing an unmatched fan experience and best in-class stadium environment for football coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s program. The donation is the largest gift commitment in the history of Mizzou Athletics.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson will travel to Faurot Wednesday to congratulate Coach Drinkwitz and the Tiger team on their 11-2 season and their Cotton Bowl victory.