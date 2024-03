Early morning storms took out power to parts of Jefferson City, Cole County and other areas of Mid – Missouri Thursday. Listeners reported power poles down at the sod farm in the river bottom north of the Missouri River Bridge.

At one point Ameren said over 1300 customers had no power.

Three Rivers electric reported several hundred without power near Owensville.

Quarter –size and larger hail hit many areas, but most of the area was spared of the second round of late day storms.