Nashville police search Cumberland River by boat in search for missing Mizzou student

Authorities in Nashville have been using boats, drones and helicopters in their extensive search for missing Mizzou student Riley Strain, who was last seen one week ago tonight (Friday) after leaving Luke Bryan’s bar.

Metro Nashville Police Sergeant Robert Nielsen briefed reporters in the Music City on Thursday, saying there is no indication of foul play, describing it as strictly a missing-persons case at this point. The Metro Nashville Police Department’s Urban Search and Rescue team searched by boat on Thursday along the brush line of the Cumberland River’s riverbank for Strain, but he has not been found. The boats have sonar.

Nashville’s Newschannel 5 reports authorities have also conducted what they call “multiple sweeps” and have also spoken to witnesses, including homeless people who live at a camp near two bridges where Strain was last seen.

Sergeant Nielsen says all of their resources are dedicated to finding the 22-year-old Strain. Nashville’s Newschannel 5 reports search teams have also been checking storm drains and dilapidated buildings in the area, while holding out hope that Strain will be found alive. Sergeant Nielsen says there is currently no criminal investigation in this case.

The 22-year-old Strain is from southwest Missouri’s Springfield, and he’s scheduled to graduate from Mizzou in May. The University of Missouri continues to provide support and counseling to students, faculty and staff. Mizzou notes the safety of their community is their highest priority. Anyone with information on Strain’s whereabouts should call the MUPD at (573) 882-7201.