Jay Ashcroft on President Trump’s inclusion on Colorado ballot

Jay Ashcroft was among nearly a dozen Secretary’s of State who filed a brief with the U-S Supreme Court seeking to have Donald Trump’s name left on the Colorado Presidential ballot …

The high court agreed unanimously to order Colorado’s ballot to include the former President.

Now Missouri’s Republican Party is now seeking to remove Governor candidate Darrell McClanahan from the ballot because of his alleged ties to white supremacist groups.

Ashcroft says he’ll do whatever the court orders in that case. He’s also running for Governor.