Legislation seeks to help military personnel in child custody cases

Picture this scenario. You return home to Missouri from a military deployment to the Middle East or the Texas border only to find out your ‘ex’ has moved away and taken your kids. Jefferson City Rep. Dave Griffith has sponsored a bill that would give those service members more of a say in custody battles …

Another of Griffith’s bills directs the State Veterans Commission to put more resources into fighting the high veterans’ suicide rate. It passed 157 – to – zero at the Capitol. He’s sponsored 7 – bills dealing veterans’ issues this session.