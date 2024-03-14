(LISTEN): CPS Superintendent and top Missouri GOP state senators view charter schools differently

Top Missouri GOP state senators disagree with comments made Wednesday afternoon by the Columbia Public Schools (CPS) Superintendent about charter school legislation.

The Missouri Senate voted 20-13 this week to give initial approval to omnibus education legislation that allows charter schools in Columbia Public Schools (CPS) and all Boone County school districts.

CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood blasted Senate Bill 727 during Wednesday afternoon’s Columbia Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) board meeting. Dr. Yearwood told about 75 business leaders and elected officials that charter schools will lead to the demise of public schools. 939 the Eagle spoke to Dr. Yearwood after the meeting, and he’s urging residents to call their legislators about Senate Bill 727.



“Call and let them know, you know, how they feel about this, because this will have a net effect on our community. This will affect every resident in our city and the only way that, again … voices need to be heard,” Dr. Yearwood says.

Superintendent Yearwood also tells the audience that the bill, if approved, will cause layoffs and cuts in Columbia Public Schools. He reiterated that after the meeting, in an interview with 939 the Eagle.

“I don’t like it because number one, it takes away from our public schools. It takes away finances. When we are losing close to $25-million that will come directly from our finances, that will have a very negative or detrimental effect by having to reduce staff members. Having to reduce teachers,” says Dr. Yearwood.

Dr. Yearwood says charter schools have caused cuts in public schools in North Kansas City and in the St. Louis area.

But Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) blasts the comments Dr. Yearwood made at REDI and to 939 the Eagle, saying it’s a ridiculous and categorically false statement. Pro Tem Rowden also tweeted this: “I have heard from so many parents and business leaders from both sides of the aisle who have asked for more choice for folks in Columbia. You can support CPS and believe that Columbia needs more choices for parents and kids. Those beliefs do not have to be in conflict.”

State Sen. Mary Elizabeth Coleman (R-Arnold), who’s running for Congress in Missouri’s new third congressional district, also disagrees. She tweeted after seeing this reporter’s tweets quoting Dr. Yearwood about charter schools leading to the demise of public schools, and that the bill would cause layoffs in Columbia Public Schools.

“If choice leads to the school’s demise maybe Dr. Yearwood should make different decisions in his school district,” Senator Coleman tweeted Wednesday.