(LISTEN): Large hail and tornadoes are possible this afternoon in mid-Missouri

Columbia, Jefferson City, California, Versailles and much of the 939 the Eagle listening area are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 12:10 this afternoon.

We could see another round of storms in the afternoon. Columbia and Ashland are seeing heavy rain this morning, and we could see large hail and damaging winds this afternoon. National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Matt Beitscher says the second round, if it happens, would develop in the early to mid-afternoon hours.



“So anywhere from 2, 3 o’clock onwards to 4 or 5, 6 o’clock at the latest and the threat kind of moves southeast with time,” Mr. Beitscher says.

He says large hail and damaging winds are possible this afternoon. Tornadoes are also possible:

“At its worst, large hail, damaging winds and the threat for tornadoes are all possible. And that’s sort of a worst-case scenario. But if we end up that our storms are a lot more further south and east with time, we may just see garden-variety thunderstorms and nothing too substantial,” says Beitscher.

Keep your radio tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated weather information.