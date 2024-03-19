(LISTEN): Midway Golf and Games hopes to become mid-Missouri’s premier family destination

Columbia’s popular Midway Golf and Games is drawing golfers and families from across mid-Missouri.

The new Toptracer facility is drawing golfers from as far away as Sedalia, Marshall, Moberly and Mexico, and they want to see Midway Golf and Games be mid-Missouri’s premier family fun destination. State Sen. Denny Hoskins (R-Warrensburg), who represents mid-Missouri’s Cooper and Howard counties, tells 939 the Eagle that he is impressed with the facility and Toptracer. He was in town for the recent Boone County Lincoln Days.



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/Hoskins-Senate-2.mp3

“I drive by it on I-70 all the time but I had never actually been here. This is a great facility and if you haven’t checked out Midway, the listeners should definitely check it out. They’ve got a lot of things to do. I’ve got a teenage daughter: many times she says there’s nothing to do in Warrensburg. Well when you come to Columbia, there’s lots of stuff to do and not only in Columbia but here (at) Midway,” Senator Hoskins says.

Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz hosted his July countdown to kickoff event at Midway Golf and Games. The facility also has batting cages, bumper cars, a par three golf course and a restaurant.

The Missouri Legislature is currently on its annual spring break. They return to Jefferson City nezxt week. Senator Hoskins represents mid-Missouri’s Cooper and Howard counties is pushing for passage of a personal property tax cut, in his 16th and final year in the Legislature. Senator Hoskins tells 939 the Eagle that you deserve tax relief.

https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/Hoskins-Senate-1.mp3

“I don’t think that you should pay in the same amount for your 2010 Ford F-150 pickup truck in personal property taxes, pay more today than you did five years ago. So I’m fighting hard to make sure that we get some personal property tax cuts and get some tax relief to Missourians,” says Hoskins.

Senator Hoskins’ personal property tax cut bill was heard by a Missouri Senate committee in January, but no vote has been taken. Opponents of Mr. Hoskins’ bill worry it will harm education and other vital programs. He disputes that.

Senator Hoskins, who is term-limited, is seeking the GOP nomination for Missouri secretary of state.