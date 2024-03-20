UPDATE: Court documents say Columbia Walmart Conley road murder began as argument

A Columbia man charged with shooting and killing a man Monday evening in the busy Conley road Walmart parking lot could face the death penalty. Boone County prosecutor Roger Johnson has filed first degree murder and armed criminal action charges against 25-year-old Issac Everett Hollis. Prosecutor Johnson describes Hollis as a flight risk.

The victim’s name and age have not been released.

The Columbia Police Department’s heavily-redacted three-page probable cause statement indicates Hollis and the victim began yelling and cursing at one another as they entered the entered Wal-Mart and again when they came out Monday evening at about 8:15. The court documents do not indicate if they knew each other or if something in the parking lot started the incident. CPD’s probable cause statement says Hollis shot the victim in the back as he was walking to his vehicle, paused briefly and then re-approached the victim and fired more rounds as the victim tried to run away.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at Columbia’s University Hospital. The Columbia Police Department’s probable cause statement says “there were multiple people” in the Walmart parking lot when the killing happened and that an uninvolved vehicle was also struck by a bullet. The Conley road Walmart is in a busy location, with a Club Car wash and Aldi nearby. It’s also visible from heavily-traveled Highway 63.