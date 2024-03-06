(LISTEN): Missouri House Veterans Committee chair says veteran suicides are a crisis

Bipartisan legislation aimed at preventing veteran suicides is expected to hit the Missouri Senate floor soon.

The Missouri House recently voted 157-0 to approve the bill from Missouri House Veterans Committee chairman Rep. Dave Griffith (R-Jefferson City). The bill tasks the Missouri Veterans Commission with expanding its efforts to prevent veteran suicide. Chairman Griffith tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that his two-page House Bill 1495 is important to lawmakers in both parties, and says House discussion was emotional.



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/Griffith-Wakeup-1.mp3

“There was one point in time there Stephanie where you could have heard a pin drop on the floor. Representative Mike Haffner told a story about a really good friend of his, an admiral, that committed suicide. And it was a very emotional speech that he gave,” Representative Griffith says.

State Rep. Mike Haffner (R-Pleasant Hill) led combat air patrols over New York City following the 9-11 terrorist attacks. Chairman Griffith says veteran suicides are a crisis that must be addressed by state lawmakers. He joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, describing the issue as a crisis.

https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/Griffith-Wakeup-2.mp3

“But in the veteran community right now, we’re looking at a rate of 45.2 percent per thousand, 100,000 veterans committing suicide compared to 23.8 percent of the civilian population. So we’ve got an issue there, it’s a crisis and I think we’re trying to address that on the House side,” Chairman Griffith says.

Representative Griffith tells listeners that he’s confident that the Missouri Senate will act on his bill.