Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports
(LISTEN): Missouri House Veterans Committee chair says veteran suicides are a crisis

(LISTEN): Missouri House Veterans Committee chair says veteran suicides are a crisis

State Rep. Dave Griffith (R-Jefferson City) speaks on the Missouri House floor in Jefferson City on September 13, 2023 (file photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at Missouri House Communications)

Bipartisan legislation aimed at preventing veteran suicides is expected to hit the Missouri Senate floor soon.

The Missouri House recently voted 157-0 to approve the bill from Missouri House Veterans Committee chairman Rep. Dave Griffith (R-Jefferson City). The bill tasks the Missouri Veterans Commission with expanding its efforts to prevent veteran suicide. Chairman Griffith tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that his two-page House Bill 1495 is  important to lawmakers in both parties, and says House discussion was emotional.


“There was one point in time there Stephanie where you could have heard a pin drop on the floor. Representative Mike Haffner told a story about a really good friend of his, an admiral, that committed suicide. And it was a very emotional speech that he gave,” Representative Griffith says.

State Rep. Mike Haffner (R-Pleasant Hill) led combat air patrols over New York City following the 9-11 terrorist attacks. Chairman Griffith says veteran suicides are a crisis that must be addressed by state lawmakers. He joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, describing the issue as a crisis.

“But in the veteran community right now, we’re looking at a rate of 45.2 percent per thousand, 100,000 veterans committing suicide compared to 23.8 percent of the civilian population. So we’ve got an issue there, it’s a crisis and I think we’re trying to address that on the House side,” Chairman Griffith says.

Representative Griffith tells listeners that he’s confident that the Missouri Senate will act on his bill.

© Copyright 2024, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer