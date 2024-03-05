(LISTEN): Missouri Secretary of State Ashcroft appears on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is seeking Missouri’s GOP gubernatorial nomination in August. He joined us live this morning on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that the U.S. Supreme Court’s 9-0 decision to keep former President Donald Trump on the ballot is the correct one. Secretary Ashcroft led a coalition of ten other secretaries of state who signed on to an amicus brief, and he describes the case as “a frivolous effort to weaponize the 14th Amendment.” Secretary Ashcroft also discussed early voting and Missouri’s fairly-new no-excuse absentee voting. He encourages Missourians to vote in-person with a voter ID or to cast no-excuse absentee ballots in-person, saying voters need to make sure their votes count and that they don’t want to depend on the mail. Secretary Ashcroft also discussed education, saying fewer than 25 percent of Missouri 8th graders are proficient in math and reading. He says things must change, adding that the best local control is mom and dad: