Are state officials serious about remaking the Tri – Level?

Will you ever see a complete re-do of Jefferson City’s tri – level interchange at the Missouri River Bridge? Mayor Ron Fitzwater says renovating the busy intersection won’t come cheap …

Fitzwater says federal funding for any work at the tri – level would have to come through Mo-Dot.

An August cattle truck crash jammed up traffic there for five hours on most of the highways leading into Jefferson City. Even the Governor admitted that the interchange is long overdue for a remake.