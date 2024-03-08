(LISTEN): Missouri’s high school basketball championships mean big business to Columbia

You’ll notice extra traffic around Columbia’s Mizzou Arena again today and Saturday, as the 2024 Missouri State High School Activities Association’s (MSHSAA) boys and girls basketball championships continue.

The MSHSAA high school basketball basketball championships have returned to Columbia this spring, after Springfield hosted them from 2018 to 2023. Several thousand players, students, family members and fans from across Missouri are in town to enjoy the hoops. Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) spokeswoman Megan McConachie tells 939 the Eagle that she’s excited.



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/Megan-Hoops-1.mp3

“We are thrilled to have MSHSAA basketball back in Columbia over the next two weekends. So classes 1 through 3 this weekend and then 4, 5 and 6 next weekend. This is a great opportunity for visitors around the state to visit Columbia and cheer on their student-athletes,” McConachie says.

McConachie encourages you to be welcoming to the visitors, noting you’ll have to wait a bit longer when you’re dining out this weekend.

https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/Megan-Hoops-2.mp3

“Our community is great about, you know, understanding that during big event weekends like this that (it) may take a little bit longer to get where you’re going or like you said, get a table at your favorite restaurant. But we just encourage folks to be welcoming,” says McConachie.

She also says there are still a few Columbia hotel rooms available for tonight (Friday). Anyone interested in a hotel room can call (573) 874-CITY.