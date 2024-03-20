(LISTEN): Northern district Boone County commissioner race has two well-known candidates

A senior member of the Missouri House will challenge 12-year incumbent Boone County northern district commissioner Janet Thompson this fall.

State Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch (R-Hallsville) is in her eighth and final year in the Missouri House, due to term limits. Representative Toalson Reisch, who’s also the House Higher Education Committee’s vice chair, tells “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” she can beat Commissioner Thompson.



“And I’ve won 50-50 district races before and so I don’t plan to lose,” Representative Toalson Reisch.

Representative Toalson Reisch’s top priorities include public safety and county road improvements.

“I’m going to work with our competent sheriff (Boone County Sheriff Dwayne Carey). I think public safety is always a high priority. And I want to support him in any way I can and make sure he has the resources to keep Boone County safe,” she says.

Representative Toalson Reisch also wants to see road improvements in the county. She says Boone County commissioners pushed a half-cent road tax in the 1990s and told voters that every gravel road in the county would be paved, telling listeners that hasn’t happened.

Commissioner Thompson, a Democrat, was first elected in 2012 and was re-elected in 2016 and 2020. She’s currently the liaison to the Boone County Purchasing Department and the Facilities Maintenance Department. Commissioner Thompson earned her bachelor, master’s degree and her law degree from Mizzou in Columbia.