UPDATE: Bullet hole and shattered glass at Columbia Popeyes from Tuesday night incident

Columbia Police are gathering surveillance video to try to identify the suspect or suspects who fired a bullet into the Popeyes on the Business Loop and also shot out the window of a woman’s vehicle Tuesday night.

No serious injuries are reported.

Reporter Nia Hinson from our news partner KMIZ quotes an unidentified woman as saying she was in the turn lane on the Business Loop getting ready to pull into Popeyes when a vehicle behind her pulled up and she heard several pops. Her windows shattered. ABC-17’s Hinson reported live from Popeyes during last night’s 10 o’clock newscast, with a large bullet hole in the Popeye’s window behind her in the camera shot and shattered glass in the parking lot. Popeyes employee Jacob Rosner tells KMIZ that a family was dining inside when the bullet hit the window. Mr. Rosner says the father threw his son to the ground, as co-workers ran to the restroom.

Columbia Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is urged to call Columbia Crimestoppers at (573) 875-TIPS. Your identity will be protected.