(LISTEN): NWS says mid-Missouri may see large hail and damaging winds this evening

Columbia, Jefferson City, Fulton and much of the 939 the Eagle listening area could see large hail and damaging winds this (Wednesday) evening. National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Alex Elmore tells 939 the Eagle that this morning and most of the afternoon will be dry. He expects storms to develop around sunset.



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/Alex-Storms-1.mp3

“So I would say roughly 7 pm, maybe as early at 6 pm, we’ll start to watch for an arching band of storms to form roughly along the I-70 corridor and move to the north/northeast,” Mr. Elmore says.

Mr. Elmore says this evening’s tornado threat is low.

https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/Alex-Storms-2.mp3

“So the main concern we have as far as storm-related hazards go is large hail. That’s primary what the environment that we have in place that will allow the storms to be capable of,” Elmore says.

The NWS has not issued any watches at this time. Keep your radio tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated forecast and weather information.