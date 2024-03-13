New owners of downtown Columbia’s Booches plan no changes

The new owners of iconic downtown Columbia’s Booches say they won’t be making any changes.

939 the Eagle’s Mike Murphy, who publishes Comobuz, reports the new owners of the iconic bar, restaurant and pool hall are familiar faces: longtime bartender Josh Fuller and cook Jeff Bossaller. They’ve purchased Booches from Rick Robertson. Mike Hagan is the third member of the ownership group.

The new owners tell Mike Murphy that they’ll stick with their simple menu and that they’re not going to sell salads. Booches is best known for its hamburgers. “Sports Illustrated” published an article in 2019 naming Booches burgers as number one on the list of greatest college town eats.