As ‘KWOS News’ first told you, Columbia’s School Superintendent says passage of a school choice bill at the Capitol will force him to cut programs and maybe even staff. But Senator Caleb Rowden calls ‘foul’ on Brian Yearwood’s comments …

The bills’ passage would allow districts to set up charter schools and would give parents more power in deciding which public school their child attends. Rowden calls Yearwood’s take on it: ‘ludicrous’.