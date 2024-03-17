UPDATE: Incarnate Word basketball coach Rolfes in critical condition in Columbia, after medical emergency

MU Health Care officials tell 939 the Eagle that Incarnate Word Academy girls basketball coach Dan Rolfes is in critical condition this (Sunday) afternoon at Columbia’s University Hospital.

The iconic coach suffered a medical emergency when leaving Mizzou Arena on Friday, according to a Twitter and Facebook post from Incarnate Word Athletics. “Please keep the prayers coming from Coach Rolfes, wife Lisa and their kids Jake, Grace, Kate and the extended Rolfes/Pizzardi families. The IWA community surrounds them with love and support,” the post reads. It also notes Coach Rolfes continues his fight to recover.

The Red Knights captured their seventh straight state championship Saturday at Mizzou Arena, beating Springfield Kickapoo 53-43. They won with an acting coach, due to Coach Rolfes’ illness. The Red Knights earned their 131st straight win, the nation’s longest winning streak. It’s Coach Rolfes’ 13th Missouri state championship at Incarnate Word.